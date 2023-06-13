A Ghanaian man in Germany has organised a surprise party for his wife

When she arrived at the party, she could not hold back her tears since she was not expecting such a surprise

The man seemed to have put in a lot of work for the surprise since the woman saw most of the people she loves at the party

Ofori, a Ghanaian man living in Germany with his family, organised a surprise birthday party for his wife, who was left speechless when she arrived at the party.

The woman, who is also Ghanaian, is called Suzzette. They have four children: Tyrone, Shane, Naomi, and Wesley.

In a video post by Zionfelixdotcom, Ofori called his wife, trying to get her to the party venue, but Suzette was adamant. She kept asking questions and explaining why she could not leave the house.

However, Ofori persuaded her to see his friends, who were leaving Germany that day. When she got to the door, all the people present shouted and sang Happy Birthday to her. Suzette was so surprised she could not stand on her feet.

She attempted to leave the office, but some of the guests held her back. Her children then met her at the door and hugged her. Suzette kept crying as she was led to her seat. When she saw her husband, who came with a bouquet to present to her, she did not know how to react.

Netizens comment on the video of a Ghanaian lady getting surprised in Germany

Many people commented on how lovely the husband was organising a beautiful party. Below are some of the reactions.

Akosua Agyen said:

So much love

Ann Dontoh commented:

Am happy for you sis suzzette

Abigail Adade posted:

Awww sooooo beautiful

Nana Akwasi wrote:

It takes money to do this so help us lord

Agbozo Bernice added:

This very beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Watch the video below:

