At Comboni Secondary Technical School, a student made an innovative creation that is raising eyebrows

The talented young man was able to change the charging system of a phone, allowing it to use torchlight batteries

Many expressed their excitement after seeing the creativity demonstrated in a TikTok video

A young man who attends the Comboni Secondary Technical School at Sogakope in the Volta Region created an innovation that has impressed social media users, particularly on TikTok.

In the video, the talented and creative gentleman creatively changed a phone's charging system to allow it to use the regular batteries that are put in torchlights and remotes.

On the handle, chaptervibes0, the young man demonstrated his creation by putting in the batteries and turning on the Itel phone to show that it works perfectly.

Talented Ghanaian boy's innovation on an Itel phone Photo credit: @chaptervibes0

Source: TikTok

Ghanaians applaud Combotech student who changed a phone's charging system

The innovation has raised eyebrows on social media and gathered some comments that can be seen below.

Holy Ghost said:

i can challenge him,, the battery terminal, positive and negative side, use wire and connect to the springs, and glue to the fone

ODARTEY LAMPTEY NTI indicated:

KNUST can't do this but it's a University of science and technology

Joshua Mawuli519 stated:

so he has gotten rid of the temperature sensor pins normally attached to a lithium ion battery. still cool though

Itz Ify mentioned:

cool, he tried but to what use? Daniel cell can't recharge hence buying b3 every single time

user3445416421780 added:

I'm tired of buying yam battery how can I locate you

See the video below:

Ghanaian man complains bitterly after realizing the iPhone he bought is fake

In a separate story, when a Ghanaian man discovered a mobile phone salesperson had conned him, he took to social media to express his outrage.

The young man @kwakublack4 said in a video posted on TikTok that he purchased an iPhone from Circle in Accra only to discover that it was broken upon returning it to his house.

Ghanaian young man in tears after discovering he was sold a fake iPhone

Also, a young man's emotional response is captured in a video that has gone viral on social media after he learns that an Itel phone was mistakenly marketed to him as an iPhone.

The user behind the camera provided a complete glimpse of the phone in the post seen by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of well-known influencer @gyaigyimii. The phone had the physical attributes of an iPhone but used an Itel phone's operating system.

Source: YEN.com.gh