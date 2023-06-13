A video of a young man in Dubai narrating his struggle has sparked an emotional reaction from Ghanaians

The man admitted that although times are tough in the oil-rich country, he is not ready to return to Ghana

Netizens who saw the video urged him to reconsider his decision and journey back home

A Ghanaian man currently living in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) has got many people feeling sad after he opened up about the bad conditions that he finds himself in.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the middle-aged Ghanaian man who narrated his plight in Dubai admitted that things are tough for him and his other Ghanaian colleagues there.

Man says he doesn't want to return to Ghana, despite being homeless Photo credit: @Fraser Hall poco_bw/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He revealed that he is homeless in Dubai and sleeps behind a flowerpot at the bus station along with some of his Ghanaian friends.

Quizzed whether he would love to return home, the young man surprisingly responded no.

His reason was that the standard of living in Ghana had not improved, hence would prefer to stay on.

"Things are not better in Ghana, so for me to return and be disgraced, I would prefer to stay here," he said with vim.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians stunned at the comments of the homeless man

Netizens who reacted to the statement of the statement urged the man and others like him who have that mindset to reconsider their stance and return home.

Paul gee indicated:

masa u guys should come home I have been there before but I came home and is better for me nw

GHANANIIBA indicated:

Even USA koraa some people are stranded.. masa

deborahaduboatema stated:

let keep the faith, we will surely make it before returning back home. lnshalla

Faisal Mohammed952 replied:

how did u end up there? look for good company bro...

Ghanaian man laments poor working conditions in Suadi Arabia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young man in Saudi Arabia has revealed that he will gladly return to Ghana to continue with his former job if he is offered a good salary.

Paul Agbubilla, a university graduate and a teacher by profession in an interview with SVTV Africa said his decision to travel was premised on the hardships he was facing in Ghana.

Paul said his salary was inadequate, coupled with the fact that he owed a lot of people and needed money to settle his debt.

