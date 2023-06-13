Twene Jonas has been suspected of having been called by the actual owner of his BMW when he was on a live video

When he picked up the phone, Jonas told the caller that he would come soon and that he wanted to charge the battery

Some users have been defending Jonas, saying the evidence is not clear, but others have drawn their conclusion

Ghanaians are divided over a video recorded when Twene Jonas went live and received a call where it was clear that a demand was being made for him to show up somewhere.

It is suspected by many that the actual owner of the BMW called the US-based Ghanaian sensation to return the car he usually flaunts as his in different videos and pictures.

The individual who phoned Twene Jonas could not be heard audibly enough for their side of the conversation to be deduced.

However, the conclusion was drawn based on the fact that Jonas said he wanted to "charge the battery" and also assured the caller that he would drive to their end very soon.

This is corroborated by the fact that Twene Jonas was previously exposed for being seen delivering an item to a customer when he has always portrayed himself as a rich man.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @christ.son, showed the ardent government critic looking cheerful as he interacted with a Ghanaian man, reportedly after delivering food to him.

What Ghanaians are saying about Twene Jonas' new video

Check out some of the divided thoughts Ghanaians have been sharing from each side of the argument.

Donpapa Stephen said:

If the car is not belong to him he can’t use it consistently

Salamatu Kumah mentioned:

Why always Ghanaians want to bring their typical Ghanaians peoples down below what kind of behavior is this

Ebenezer Ronny indicated:

When you live a fake life, this what happens, w'anim agu ase

Donpapa Stephen stated:

Beside the voice we heard is a woman voice and she didn’t said bring my car

Watch the full video below:

Twene Jonas says delivery guys make GH¢9k daily in the US, defends himself

In other news, Twene Jonas also asserted that delivery men in the United States could earn an astounding GH9,000 ($800) each day.

Users widely mocked Jonas for the video as it immediately went across social media platforms, and they accused him of boasting too much and claiming to be a millionaire.

Twene Jonas responds to critics over the delivery video, claims he makes GH¢56m monthly

Meanwhile, Twene Jonas also said that despite what many people believed following the viral video of him giving food in the United States, he is not in need.

Twene Jonas clarified that he did not deliver the item to Ghanaians in the United States in another live video that has become popular online.

