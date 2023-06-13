Twene Jonas, in a video, claimed that it is possible for a delivery man to make approximately GH¢9k ($800) daily in the US

This comes at the back of a viral video that showed Jonas doing food delivery duties

Many social media users mocked Jonas after the video went viral because they felt he brags a lot on social media and claims to be a millionaire

Popular social media personality Twene Jonas caused a stir once again on social media, this time claiming that delivery men in the United States have the potential to earn a staggering GH¢9,000 ($800) in income daily.

The video, which quickly circulated across various social media platforms, sparked widespread ridicule from users who accused Jonas of excessive boasting and self-proclaimed millionaire status. In an effort to defend himself against the backlash, Jonas took to the same medium to address the criticism and offer further insight into his life.

During the video, Jonas not only reiterated his claim of significant earning potential for delivery personnel but also disclosed that he is the proud owner of a restaurant in the US. However, scepticism ran high among viewers, many of whom found it difficult to believe his statements due to his previous assertions of wealth.

Twene Jonas, known for his unfiltered and often controversial commentary on social and political matters, has amassed a large following on various online platforms. While some appreciate his candid approach, others have grown weary of his consistent bragging and questioned the authenticity of his lifestyle.

Twene Jonas accused of lying

Social media users boldly told Twene Jonas that he was lying through his teeth and expressed disbelief in some of the assertions he made in the video.

GFmusicDennis wrote:

How can you tell me this story

Oscar Armani commented:

akoa boa ei glass nkoaa

MadLover reacted:

does he know the amounts he's mentioning? wabɔdam!

Twene Jonas almost gets arrested

In another story, an old video featuring Twene Jonas being questioned by US police officers on the streets generated significant discussion among social media users.

In the footage, the police officers disclosed that they had received a distress call from the neighbourhood regarding Jonas' behaviour on the streets.

Netizens lavished praise on him for his approach to answering the officers' questions in the video.

