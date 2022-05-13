Twene Jonas: biography, age, nationality, parents, net worth, career

If there's one thing celebrities are good at, it's controversy and scandal. They make headlines for all the wrong reasons; sex tapes, famous feuds, heartache and run-ins with the law. While these might occur involuntarily to some people, others choose it willingly. One of the most controversial Ghanaian social commentators, Twene Jonas, lashes out at all Ghanaian leaders for failing to develop Ghana.

Twene Jonas is not a new name in the Ghanaian social media streets. He is known for frequenting the headlines for both good and bad reasons. He is a Ghanaian social commentator, movie producer, artist manager, activist and director based in the USA. He thrives on trolling his home country, its people and the leadership. He is also the CEO of Royal Jonas Film Label.

Profile summary

Full name : Twene Jonas

: Twene Jonas Nickname: Twene

Twene Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 16th June 1991

: 16th June 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of bir th: Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana

th: Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Ethnicity : African

: African Tribe : Ashanti

: Ashanti Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 10''

5' 10'' Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds : 150

: 150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Awura Ama Akye

Awura Ama Akye Father: Agya Frank Twene

Agya Frank Twene Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Profession: Social commentator, movie producer, artist manager, activist and director

Social commentator, movie producer, artist manager, activist and director Net worth : $5 million

: $5 million Instagram: @twenejonas

@twenejonas Facebook : Twene Jonas TV

: Twene Jonas TV Twitter : @twene_jonas

: @twene_jonas YouTube: Twene Jonas T.V

Twene Jonas T.V TikTok: twenejonas_tv

Twene Jonas' biography

Twene was born on 16th June 1991 in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana. How old is Jonas? The Ghanaian social commentator is 30 years old as of 2022. His parents are Awura Ama Akye and Agya Frank Twene. Both are from Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana.

Career

Twene is a professional film director and Royal Jonas Film Label CEO. Between 2016 and 2017, the company produced between 25 and 30 Kumawood movies. Some of the company's most popular films are:

Anibr3 Nti parts 1&2

Abato) Mu Nsem parts 1,2&3

Oman Panyin Saman

DOMINUS’ Seasons

The Walking Zombies Season 1

Apart from films, his label also manages several artists such as SayDaDon and Ron Suno.

In addition to filmmaking, he is a renowned social activist. He has consistently criticised Ghanaian and African leaders for their weak leadership capabilities. He rose to fame after most of his video clips went viral on different social media platforms.

In one of his viral videos, he praised the American leaders for their great leadership. But on the other hand, he denigrated Ghanaian leaders for squandering ordinary taxpayers' money. Over the years, the commentator has trended various hashtags to call out bad leadership in his home country.

Twene Jonas' videos bear some of the following hashtags:

#Didi Free

#Glass Nkoaa

#24/7 The System is Working

#Eat freely

Apart from his trolls on social media, Jonas has a music career with a few known songs in his name. Some include:

Saydadon 24/7

The system is working 24/7

Glass Nkoaa

Glass Nkoaa 1 Don

Low

Who is Twene Jonas dating?

It is alleged that he is dating a white lady. In one of his videos, the YouTuber claimed that he was dating a white American lady and even shared a photo of them together. However, he did not offer any personal details about the lady.

In addition, he revealed that the white lady's father took him to the United States and offered him shelter on arrival. However, he has not provided any information about his past dating history.

What is Twene Jonas' net worth?

He is allegedly worth more than $5 million as of 2022. He has managed to live a fancy lifestyle from his huge net worth, as seen in his house and the expensive cars he drives.

Even though he has not offered details about his house, some of Twene Jonas' cars include:

A Lamborghini

A Ranger Rover

A Tesla

A Bentley

The YouTube content creator also owns a couple of other cars. He uses some of these cars to offer uber services.

Twene Jonas' deportation and arrest incident

What happened to Twene Jonas? Towards the end of 2021, the Ghanaian social activist had a rough time in the USA following a series of controversial videos on Ghanaian leaders. The series of events began with being sacked from his place of work and becoming homeless.

Later, NPP's Hopeson Adorye allegedly went to look for him while in the United States, but he was missing. Before Twene Jonas' missing saga, he was reportedly arrested and deported to Ghana. His colleague and friend, Say Da Don released a video calling out the NPP and anyone allegedly involved in his disappearance.

Twene Jonas' fast facts

Who is Twene Jonas? He is a Ghanaian social commentator, movie producer, artist manager, activist and director based in the United States. Why was Twene Jonas deported? He was allegedly deported for lashing out at top Ghanaian leaders in power. When is Twene Jonas' birthday celebrated? He celebrates his birthday on 16th June every year. Who are Jonas' parents? His parents are Awura Ama Akye and Agya Frank Twene. What is Twene Jonas famous for? He is famous for his controversies in calling out poor governance in Ghana. How much is Jonas' net worth? He has an estimated net worth of over $5 million as of 2022.

Twene has gained fame and earns a living from criticizing Ghanaian leadership. Unfortunately, some people do not agree with his approach to making his point. However, others feel that he is overwhelmed by the numerous developments of America and feels like demanding more from Ghanaian leaders. Regardless, his fame and wealth continue to grow by the day.

