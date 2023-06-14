A video of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's lookalike apologizing to the leader of the Philadelphia Movement has warmed hearts online

The man said he only gave out his services as an actor and never meant to disrespect him in a new skit

Netizens who watched the video have commended him for apologizing to the prophet

The lookalike of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has issued a public apology to the Founder and leader of the Believers Worship Center over a recent skit he featured in.

This comes after the Prophet made a pronouncement where he warned his lookalike not to imitate him.

Lookalike of Adom Kyei Duah apologizes to the prophet Photo credit:@officialhallokofightv/TikTok @Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook

The Prophet was not pleased with a skit where one person was seen making some unsavoury comments about his personality under the guise of speaking to his lookalike.

Reacting to the warning, the middle-aged man who identifies himself as Hallo Kofi GH on TikTok said he was only acting and never meant to disrespect the revered man of God.

He apologized to Prophet Adom Kyei Duah and to the church, saying he is truly sorry for offending them with his act.

"I want to apologize to Prophet Adom Kyei Duah. I had no bad intentions with my act, and I have not been hired by anyone to tarnish your reputation. I was only acting"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 6000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians react to the apology of Adom Kyei lookalike

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended him for realizing that he erred and has sought forgiveness.

NhyirabaAdom reacted:

ADOM NYAME will forgive u for knowing your mistakes, Yehowa nhyira wo

Øbõy billy replied:

adom ooo adom ara Kwa Philadelphia ADEHYE KRONKRON we have forgive you

Regarzy added:

Bro you better find new brand wai

Lil Win warns lookalike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win sent out strong warnings to the impersonator of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

According to Lil Win, the lookalike is tarnishing the image of Prophet Kyei Duah.

Lil Win further stated that if the lookalike refuses to put a stop to his antics, it would result in legal action against him.

He opined that the lookalike had earlier featured in a skit in which he (the lookalike) was referred to as fake and a person who “chased” and engaged in questionable acts with younger females.

He said the act can give people a negative impression of the spiritual leader.

