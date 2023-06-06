The lookalikes of popular Ghanaian prophet Adom Kyei Duah claims he is living a better life after taking the lookalike job seriously

His colleague, the lookalike of Reverend Obofour, claims he is now receiving a lot of respect from some Ghanaians because of his resemblance to the pastor

Prophet Duah's lookalike added that he has become more comfortable through his new job as compared to the mason work he used to do

In a trending video, the lookalikes of popular Ghanaian church leaders, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah and Reverend Obofour, claim they are living a comfortable life in their newly found business.

The lookalike of Prophet Adom Kyei detailed that when he used to be a mason, he had little money and could barely survive the month with his little earnings, unlike his current lookalike business.

Prophet Duah and Rev Obofour's lookalikes (L & R) talk about profits from being lookalikes Photo credit: utvghana @believersworship @annointedpalacechutch

In a video shared on UTV's official Facebook page, the lookalike of Reverend Obofour, who is known privately as Prophet Asanteman Bofour, claimed he had become famous since he is loved by the popular man of God who gifted him some money recently.

Prophet Kyei Duah's lookalike also said that unlike the lookalike business which earns him some good money, his previous profession, masonry, only earned him very little money. As such, he could not live the life he currently enjoys.

Prophet Duah's lookalike said:

"This job is very good. For the masonry, it was hand to mouth. When you get some job within the month, you'd have to survive throughout the month with your little earnings, but this one is able to sustain me."

Obofour Junior said:

"I have a great relationship with Reverend Obofour. As you saw recently, I was at his church and he even gifted me some money. There are a lot of lookalikes, but I am proud to be compared to a pastor. Because of that, his church members and Ghanaians accord me with similar respect given him."

Watch the video of Obofour and Prophet Duah's lookalikes below

Ghanaian celebrity lookalikes cause stir on social media

Obofour Junior and Prophet Duah's lookalikes are not the only celebrity lookalikes that have surfaced online.

The lookalike trend has featured the lookalikes of popular figures like Lil Win, Kuami Eugene, King Promise and many others whose originals have expressed different opinions about their dopplegangers.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Obofour Jnr and Prophet Duah's lookalikes' comments about their new found job

WORLD BEST commented:

Does it mean we don't have female celebrity lookalikes?

Adanyobi Cardipee Ginger commented:

Wow! First glance thought it was the Philadelphia pastor ooo

Okatakyie Emba Dadzie commented:

Now look-alike is a job in Ghana.

Prince Darko Opare commented:

I didn't know it got to this level. Asem ooo

King Promise's lookalike gets arrested

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Robest Jr., King Promise's lookalike, was seen pleading with the police in a popular video following his arrest.

The police officers invaded his room, grabbed him by his shorts and handcuffed him. Robest implored the police officers to let him put on some clothes in the video, which some people saw as a component of their comedic skits and antics.

