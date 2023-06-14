Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has warned the lookalike of Prophet Kyei Duah to desist from impersonating the Prophet

The actor sent strong warnings via social media platforms, telling him to put an immediate stop to the skit-making and image-tarnishing scenes in his videos

Some peeps have reacted to the warning, stating different opinions on Lil Win's video

Kumawood actor Lil Win, known privately as Kwawdwo Nkansah, has sent out strong warnings to the impersonator of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

The viral video seeks to put an end to the videos and funny skits being put out by the lookalike, which, according to Lil Win, tarnishes the image of Prophet Kyei Duah.

Lil Win angrily threatens Prophet Kyei Duah's lookalike Photo credit: @officiallilwin @believersworshipcentre/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Lil sends warns to Prophet Duah's lookalike and explains his reasons

Lil Win further stated that if the lookalike refuses to put a stop to his antics, it would result in legal action against him.

The video of Lil Win warning the lookalike was sent out after Prophet Kyei Duah warned the impersonator against further using his name and identity in his church.

According to the celebrated Kumawood star and comedian, the lookalike had earlier featured in a skit in which he (the lookalike) was referred to as fake and a person who “chased” and engaged in questionable acts with younger females.

This, among several other actions, can give people a negative impression of the spiritual leader, claims the successful actor and the founder of Great Minds school.

"I am warning the lookalike to put an end to what he is doing. Prophet Kyei Duah is not someone you should play with. The man is feeding the poor, prisoners and doing wonders in Ghana. He is not someone you should toy with. This is your last warning. The next time you try impersonating him, we will take legal action against you."

"Prophet is not having the time to pray against you. If you attempt it again, you will end up in court. If you feel you know people to save you, we do too, Lil Win stated."

Watch a video of Lil Win warning the lookalike of Prophet Kyei Badu below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Lil Win’s warning to Prophet Badu’s lookalike

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, stating that the lookalike’s skits could dent the Prophet’s reputation, while others called Lil Win out, claiming his warning is needless.

Osborn Frimpong commented:

I promise you one day, one Lilwin will become a pastor. Mark it on the wall

Dennis Kofi Agyei said:

When you begin to worship man than God

Nana Kay Sr. added:

Yes, I support Lil win .. without him being a pastor or a prophet… you can’t joke with someone’s father like that …

Alhassan Salifu wrote:

Your enemies are not so far from you. They laugh with you, they give you advice, and they eat with you. May God expose them

jigg28 stated:

You were making video in 2020 about papa no … you see how this world is

