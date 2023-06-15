A brave immigration officer, Emmanuel Ofosu Acheampong, tactfully saved a student of St. Stephens Senior High School from getting kidnapped

The incident that happened along the Nsawam–Amasaman highway created a scene that attracted the public

According to the officer, he picked the cue that something was wrong just from how the girl entered the Camry and decided to pursue them

Emmanuel Ofosu Acheampong, an Assistant Immigration Control Officer (AICO II), intervened in a suspected kidnapping activity and saved a schoolgirl who would have otherwise fallen victim.

The girl, who had closed from school at the St. Stephens Senior High School in Akwatia, boarded the car along the Nsawam–Amasaman highway.

According to the brave and intelligent officer, he was on public transport from Nsawam to Dome when he spotted the girl entering the Camry car with registration number GR 3668-16.

"On three different occasions, she attempted to sit in the car. She eventually did, and the car sped off," says the immigration officer, who suggested that this was the only cue he acted upon.

How the immigration officer rescued the St. Stephens Senior High School girl

Immediately, Acheampong asked his trotro driver to follow the Camry until they both got stuck in traffic, and he instructed the driver to pull over.

While being interrogated, the driver claimed the girl was his niece, but she bluntly denied the assertion. At that same moment, an accomplice who was also in the Camry fled.

A pump action gun with twenty (20) rounds of ammunition and a machete were found in the Camry.

The teenage girl, when asked how she got involved with the man, revealed that he called her to meet him, saying he got her number after seeing a picture of her from her friend's WhatsApp status.

In order to conduct investigations into the alleged kidnapping, the immigration officer accompanied the suspect and the female student to the Amasaman Police Station.

