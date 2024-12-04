A young Ghanaian lady shared that she avoids dating stingy men since they will not provide her with her demands

In a video on social media, the young lady said she has a way of testing if the man is stingy during the talking stage

Social media users who watched the video shared different opinions on the lady's decision and some had questions

A young Ghanaian lady said there is only one type of man she would never consider entering a relationship with because it would affect her.

The young lady said she could not agree to date a stingy man, adding that she had never been with a guy who did not give her money.

A Ghanaian lady explains why she does not date stingy men.

In a YouTube video on Campus With Sharkboy, the young lady said she often checks if a potential boyfriend is stingy during the talking stage. The feedback she gets informs her next move.

When asked how she does that, the lady said she asks for money from the men for specific needs, and their response tells her if they are stingy or not.

She added that the highest amount of money she has asked a man she was just talking to is GH¢5,000. She said the man gave her the money.

The lady further indicated that she has not dated a man who is stingy or broke.

Watch the video below:

Netizens blast lady for 'stingy men' comment

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by Campus With Sharkboy on YouTube.

@nutmegnations said:

“When their father was dating their mother did she say he was stingy. Hmm wait till you reach 40 you won't talk of stingy men.”

@FREEDOM108TECH wrote:

“Look at her face, saying “I can’t date a broke guy” 😂.”

@acquahsabbbath1915 said:

“You nor get money buh you dey call somebody stingy mmoa😂.”

@danielwealth2975 wrote:

“The ladies be stingy pass secof if the guy nor get 95% of ladies wont do anything for you..😂😂😂😂.”

@ellisfordjour6006 said:

“The ladies say that they can't date stingy guys. What do they have to also support their men?😒.”

@jenniferpalker2013 wrote:

“Why do ladies think a man I stingy he doesn’t wants to buy you something 😂😂😂😂😂.”

