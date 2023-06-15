Stonebwoy, together with his wife, own a charity organisation called Livingstone Foundation

The celebrity couple, through their foundation provided potable water for the people of Daboase

The community will receive four mechanised boreholes in separate communities in the town

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has heeded the calls of some communities in the Western Region to provide them with potable water.

The musician, through his charity organisation, Livingstone Foundation, will drill boreholes in Daboase, a town in the Wassa East District in the Western Region.

According to a community leader, they wrote to Stonebwoy to help them since they had no potable drinking water.

Stonebwoy provided four mechanised boreholes for the people of Daboase Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1 and @dottybwoyb

Source: Twitter

Due to illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey, the community finds it difficult to access good drinking water.

In a video posted by @SIKAOFFICIAL1 on Twitter, one leader in the Daboase town said:

In this community, we don’t have potable water. There is a stream which is over one kilometre away, that is why the assembly members wrote to Stonebwoy that we need our water challenge solved. Galamsey has destroyed all our water bodies that is why Stonebwoy agreed to drill a borehole for us so that we will have water and have life. God bless you Stonebwoy and bless your works.

The musician, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, upon receiving their request, decided to change the situation in Daboase through his foundation.

Stonebwoy and spouse commission boreholes in the Western Region

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, commissioned four boreholes in the Western Region on June 14, 2023.

The celebrity couple led a team to commission the project. They expect to develop four mechanised borehole projects which would be located in four separate communities in the town to provide good drinking water for the people.

Stonebwoy’s wife said that the project, when completed, will also give the people better health since they will have potable water. Dr Louisa added that, they will also use it as a means to educate Ghanaians on the negative effects of illegal mining activities in many communities in the country.

Several social media users applauded Stonebwoy and his wife for setting up the foundation and also providing water the communities with water.

Widow praises Stonebwoy in an emotional video

Stonebwoy’s philanthropy is not only towards communities that need drinkable water. He recently spent time with widows in Ashaiman during the Mother’s Day celebration. He and his wife organised a lunch event for the women and shared food items too.

One of the widows, who could not contain her joy, thanked Stonebwoy. She moved everyone to tears with her speech.

Source: YEN.com.gh