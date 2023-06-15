Reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, commissioned four boreholes in the Wassa East District in the Western Region

The boreholes are a part of the projects of Livingstone Foundation, Stonebwoy's foundation

The foundation aims to address problems that many Ghanaian communities face

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his wife led the Livingstone Foundation team to Daboase, a town in the Western Region.

Daboase is a small community known for lacking good drinking water due to the rampant illegal mining activities in the area.

Stonebwoy decided to effect a change through his foundation by helping them with boreholes while educating the community about the effects of illegal mining.

The award-winning artiste and his wife commissioned four mechanised boreholes in Western Region.

As a token of appreciation, the community chiefs gave the musician a white goat and both Stonebowy and his wife were adorned in traditional smocks and beads also.

Recently, Dr Lousia revealed that she is the brains behind managing the Livingstone Foundation. She added that contrary to what people assumed, she doesn't manage the Stonebwoy's brand of their enterprise.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's generosity

Many praised the dancehall artiste and his wife for their generosity towards the deprived community.

Oheneba Kwabena Opambour commented:

God bless him ❤️

Norixx Blakk commented:

1Gad. Awesome job. Thumbs up

Carmine Annan commented:

That's awesome Great job. Bhim !!! to the world

Nana Ama Obiri commented:

That's awesome! Congratulations!

Jude Gullyside commented:

Keep up the good work!

Emrys Ohene Leqcos commented:

God bless my Afro dancehall King of Africa

