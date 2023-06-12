Dancehall star Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Louisa, in a beautiful video, went on a luxury boat cruise abroad

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Stonebwoy and his lovely wife, Dr Louisa, recently embarked on a luxurious boat cruise abroad, as captured in a captivating video.

Stonebwoy chills with Dr Louisa on luxury boat ride. Photo Source: STONEBWOY

Source: TikTok

The talented musician sang for his beautiful wife, delighting numerous social media users who could not help but admire the couple.

In the video, Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa could be seen enjoying their time on a boat, surrounded by gorgeous views of the open sea. The couple exuded elegance and happiness as they sailed through the crystal-clear waters. Stonebwoy's musical talent was on full display as he sang passionately to his beloved wife.

The heartwarming video quickly made waves on social media with fans and admirers showering the couple with love and adoration.

Based on the footage, speculations arose among fans, suggesting that the couple might be filming a music video for one of Stonebwoy's melodious songs.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa warm hearts on social media

YEN.com.gh compiled some funny reactions from social media users who watched the awe-evoking video.

Aidoowaa✨commented:

Not me smiling like mumu

dad123_0 said:

This is what happens when you marry a trustworthy and a woman of integrity... she always makes you happy

user2346136576083 reacted:

This be what Wale no won see

Source: YEN.com.gh