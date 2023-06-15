A video of a Belgian tourist filming a slum in Accra as content for his TikTok audience has surfaced online

The young man said he was not selective but only sought to portray a different side of Accra

Netizens who saw the video expressed unhappiness, with many saying he could have done better

A Belgian tourist has incurred the displeasure of many Ghanaians after he shared a video of a slum in Accra on TikTok.

The young man who identifies as @maartentravels on TikTok and has been in Ghana for some time took his sightseeing adventure to a slum in Accra.

The Belgian tourist at the slum in Accra Photo credit:@maartentravels/TikTok

Source: TikTok

His initial expression upon arriving there was one of shock, as he remarked that he is not sure that tourists who throng the country to have a good time are aware of an area like this.

Despite interacting with the people who gave him a nice reception, he also made sure to film the shanty houses and poor sanitary conditions in which they lived.

When quizzed by one commenter on why he chose to focus on a slum in Accra as content, he simply responded with:

I show everything that comes my way, with respect for local people.

The 58-second video which was captioned "These people are so friendly" had gathered over 7000 likes and 900 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video of the tourist

Some netizens who reacted to the video expressed discontent, with many saying that even developed countries have slums.

christopherevarda reacted

Even here in Europe you can find places like this so I'm surprised.

Nana_Vera replied:

You go do saaa then you enter someone room

kobbyshow added:

l think we have same in the US

Hey Abby remarked:

May you find what you want to see aaba

