A man who is known as The Uncommon Host on TikTok has revealed how his life turned around upon travelling to the UK

He indicated that in the first year alone, he was able to acquire a house and a car that is used for Uber

Social media users have been commenting on the post, especially after the man spilt his secrets about making it abroad

A man from Africa who moved to the United Kingdom has revealed that in only his first year, he was able to buy a house, a car that he uses for Uber and has a good life going on for himself.

He also added that just in his first two months after landing in the UK, he already made 4,000 to 5,000 GBP every month, which is more than GH¢60k when converted.

The man, known by his handle, the_uncommon_host on TikTok, stated that his secret was to be business-minded and conduct a lot of research before touching down in the UK.

Man talks about his earnings after spending a year in UK Photo credit: the_uncommon_host

Source: TikTok

The video has been getting a lot of attention on social media, as the man's words caught many netizens' interest.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Below are some of the reactions that were shared in the comment section.

blessinguwuigbe indicated:

I was singing the song immediately I hear you bought the house

UniqueStephanie mentioned:

I was just wondering, me as nurse have not even earned up to that amount in a month talkless of buying a house. Guy you got me there

kayskitchen stated:

how can you buy a house when you are less than one year when it takes not less than 2 years to build a good credit score

Richie added:

Ode! Even the one you are doing now is indirectly,unprofessionally making noise as well. You bought a house, what type of house?

See the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh