A young man has opened up about his work as a coconut seller and what he intends to achieve going forward

In an interview, Musah revealed that he makes an average of GH¢100 as his daily profit

He quashed the idea of returning to school, adding that he hopes to expand his business

A young Ghanaian man who sells coconut has said that he is delighted with his work and has no plans of quitting it.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Mx24 TV, Musah, who plies his trade in Accra, revealed that he has been selling coconut for the past 3 years and is happy with the gains he is making.

Coconut seller speaks about his business Photo credit: @Mx24 TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The junior high school leaver who sells approximately 100 coconuts a day says the business is good, especially as he is able to make a decent profit.

"This work is good for me. In a day, I make GH¢100 as profit and I am able to save, so I like the work I am doing.

Quizzed on whether he has any plans of returning to school, Musah replied no.

He said his focus now is on expanding his business by getting his own place where customers can come and buy from him.

"I won't go to school again, I want to expand my business, I don't want a situation whereby I will see my JHS mates and be hiding, so I am saving the money I make from this,” he said with conviction.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh