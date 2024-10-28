Beatrice Agyemang, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, has been named as the Female CEO of the Year at the Ghana Business Awards

This year's event was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Saturday, October 26, 2024, and it brought together key players in the Ghanaian business community

The Ghana Business Awards was instituted to recognise and reward excellence across all sectors in the Ghanaian business community

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Beatrice Agyemang, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, has been adjudged the Female CEO of the Year at the recently held Ghana Business Awards.

Beatrice Agyemang saw off stiff competition from other prominent female heads of both private and public institutions in Ghana to win the award.

The Group Head of Media General, Beatrice Agyemang, wins Female CEO of the Year award at the recently held Ghana Business Awards. Photo credit: @Beatrice Agyemang/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

This year's edition of the Ghana Business Awards came off on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The Ghana Business Awards is a prestigious awards programme that recognises and rewards excellence across all business sectors of the country.

The annual event also seeks to celebrate achievement, innovation and brilliance within the Ghanaian business environment.

In September 2018, Beatrice Agyemang was appointed the Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, which comprises four radio stations and two television channels in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western Regions, as well as several other digital platforms.

Beatrice Agyemang, who has been with Media General for many years, has had stints with the BBC, Sky TV, VOA and CNN.

Beatrice's stellar leadership

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Alfred Ocansey, a broadcast journalist with the TV3 network, the flagship channel of the Media General, eulogised Beatrice Agyemang for her stellar leadership.

"This is to a LEADER who has been there, done it and keeps doing it. A leader who keeps moving forward and turns backwards to ensure her followers are rising too," portions of his Facebook post read.

Beatrice Agyemang and other Ghanaians honoured

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Beatrice Agyemang and other Ghanaian personalities were honoured at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards.

The Media General CEO was named Woman of the Year while one of her employees, Berla Mundi, was adjudged the Female Young Achiever of the Year.

Other personalities, such as Asamoah Gyan and Mohammed Kudus, were also honoured for their achievements in the period under review.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh