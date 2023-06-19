A video of a young lady opening up on her desire to travel abroad has got many people amazed

Nana Adwoa stated that she preferred to live a prison abroad if that is what would make her leave Ghana for good

Netizens who saw the video commended her for her show of determination and will to succeed

A young Ghanaian lady has got people talking after she opened up on how she purposed it in her heart to travel abroad by hook or crook.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube of SVTV Africa, Nana Adwoa, who now lives in the United Kingdom, said she developed the desire to travel abroad at a young age because she wanted to experience the Western culture and live among white people.

Lady reveals why she wanted to live abroad Photo credit: @Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

The Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School old student said her dreams came true when her friend in the UK invited her.

Quizzed by the host whether she would have actualized her dream if not for her friend, Nana Adwoa responded in the affirmative.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She stated that she had an unquenchable desire to travel and would have preferred living in a prison abroad to stay in Ghana.

"At that time, I told myself I would have preferred living in a prison abroad rather than in Ghana. That was how desperate I was," she stated.

Nana Adwoa said the harsh reality set in when she finally got there and started to work.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 14,000 likes and 42 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend the lady for his determination

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the lady for doing everything to achieve her ambition.

KOBBY stated:

This lady is not just a survivor but a warrior who got the Lord on her side. Looking at the way she speaks, she might be an intellect by all standard

UNCLE JAT stated:

OUR GOD LIVES. Incredible story. Good luck to her. Blessings

tamnad vardis inidicted

Lovely sister i enjoyed your story very well

Lady abroad on her time abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a diaspora lady who relocated from Europe to Ghana has revealed that she has made more money here in Africa than ever when she was abroad.

She explained that the idea that Africa is poor had been sold to Black people repeatedly, but it is not the reality.

She asked Africans to ponder why lots of foreign companies are being established in Africa

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh