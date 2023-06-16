A video of a woman opening up on her hustle as a fruit seller has warmed hearts online

In the video, Mavis said she walks long distances just to get her fruits sold

She said it is her dream that her children become successful in the future so they can take care of her

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has broken her silence regarding her work as a fruit seller and how she gives in her maximum best to provide for her family.

Speaking to Mx24 TV on the programme dubbed Accra We Dey, Mavis revealed she has been hawking in the capital for the past seven years.

She revealed that one requisite skill of her job is walking for long distances, which is something she often does to ensure that she sells all her fruits for the day.

I set off at 8am every day and even though I have customers I go to, on some days I walk from Madina to Okponglo. Sometimes, I even go as far as American House just to ensure that my fruits are sold before I return home.

Asked how much she makes, Mavis disclosed that she makes GH¢50 in profit on a daily basis from the fruit business.

I have a child in senior high school and I give her GH¢40 every day, so I manage with the ¢10 and use that as my feeding."

She said as she toils and works hard, it is her hope and prayer that her children will one day become successful, so they can take care of her.

"I want to them to have good education so that they can take care of me" she added.

