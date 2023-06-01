A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking about how she broke up with her lover back in Ghana has sparked reactions

In an interview, the lady said her ex-boyfriend gave her a promise ring with the intent of marrying her despite her travel but she was not ready to continue with the relationship

Ghanaians who reacted to the video expressed diverse opinions on the action of the young lady

A Ghanaian lady living in the UK has sent social media into a frenzy after she opened up on the circumstances that led her to break up with her boyfriend.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, the young lady revealed that everything began after she had the opportunity of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

She revealed that prior to her travel, her then-boyfriend who found it hard to part ways with her gave her a promise ring with the hope that they would one day be reunited as lovers.

The lady said she however had other ideas and wanted no drama hence, when she got to her destination she packaged the ring and sent it back to the guy to signal the end of the relationship.

Quizzed by the host on her decision to end things so fast, the lady said she wanted to focus on other pressing matters such as getting her documents.

The lady added she was also not ready to use her documents to bring someone abroad all in the name of love.

Ghanaians react to the confession of the lady

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed diverse views with many calling out the lady for her betrayal whereas others supported her.

Rashad Hamid reacted:

Why are we judging all women based on this ONE woman's experience? There are lots of women out here who went back for their men after sorting out their papers.

Oldwoods | Quotes stated:

Asem ooo. This love matter, use your head oo or you will go crazy. Men, what your mom does for you is for your survival and what your wife does for you is for her survival. Understand this very well.

Asare Ju-nior added:

My country Ghana. Everyone is wicked don’t blame the politicians alone.

