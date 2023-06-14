A video of a young lady lamenting over how a Ghanaian masterminded her dismissal from work has gone viral

The lady who is in Germany said her trouble began after she resumed work after taking a 2-week sick leave

Netizens who reacted to the video urged her to remain strong in the face of adversity

A young woman living in Germany has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after she opened up on how her fellow Ghanaian schemed and succeeded in getting her dismissed from work.

The lady who is identified on TikTok as @abenalatex in a video said her woes began after she returned from her two-week sick leave only to realize that she had been demoted from her position.

She said her enquiries revealed that it was her Ghanaian colleague who suggested to her bosses that she is replaced and given a position where her services will be less needed.

"Just 3 days ago, I went to the office and I was given a letter, I was even thinking that it is it my renewal letter, but I was told that my service was no longer needed in the company."

At that point, the lady who sounded teary kept on saying that her fellow Ghanaian was the mastermind behind her dismissal.

"Now I am jobless here. I get up and all I do is to fellow my friends around" she said with tears in her voice.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians console the lady

Netizens who reacted to the video encouraged the woman to use her setback as a lesson and endeavour to right her wrongs going forward.

YD stated

I have lost multiple jobs in my lifetime, but every time I've lost a job I find a better one. When some doors close, others open. Stay blessed sister.

et Canada added:

Be afraid of Ghanafuo in abroad, since I was brought here as a kid my parents have be preaching that to me, I love Ghanafuo but I don't hv GH friend

lulaagyeman indicated:

God is preparing a better place for you, it hurts but have faith and don't forget to pray and praise the Lord. with God all things are possible,

tapobayi commented:

Madam a good job will come on your way,this people carry this hatred to abroad bibini, Please madam God will give you a big chance.

