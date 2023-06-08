After moving from Europe to Ghana, a foreign lady asserted Africa is where all the riches in the world are

According to her, she has made more money right here in Ghana than she ever made when she was still in Europe

By way of bolstering her point, she asked Africans to ponder why lots of foreign companies are being established in Africa

A foreign lady who moved from Europe to stay in Ghana has revealed that she has made more money here in Africa than ever when she was abroad.

She explained that the notion that Africa is poor had been sold to Black people repeatedly, but it is not the reality. Then she added the thought-provoking question:

"Why do you think the Chinese, Europeans and Americans are all here in Africa? It's because they know that this is where the money is. So if you find yourself doubting, ask yourself that," in an interview with WebNation Africa.

Foreign lady speaking about opportunities in Africa Photo credit: @webnationafrica

Source: TikTok

Ghanaians react to video of Europe lady saying she made more money in Ghana

The interview has become a talking point as it is generating a lot of comments and reactions on TikTok.

Below are some of the interesting comments it gathered.

gyggxhx said:

like a woman who wants a successful man for marriage because she doesn't want to build her own fortune or build the fortune together with the man who

blessingstoyou01 indicated:

Young Africans are waking up. And they say there's no 400 years prophecy . 2019 was and is a pivotal point in the world and the future to come.

nanaadu858 stated:

My sister those cleaning jobs in Europe pays a lot more than in Africa. The pay rate in Africa is embarrassing.

Gstkz01 mentioned:

But who’s willing to pay a worker righfully? Who’s willing to invest in the fellow black man’s ideas?

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh