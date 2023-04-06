Abigail, a needy mother of triplets, has made a request for immediate financial support to care for her kids

The mother of seven children, including the set of triplets, runs the prospect of being evicted from her current home due to financial difficulties

The heartbreaking video of the desperate parent, which Kofi TV posted, has aroused intense feelings among online users

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A struggling mother of triplets identified only as Abigail and her husband need urgent financial assistance to cater for their one-month and three-week-old babies.

The couple already has four children: the first, aged 11, and the last, aged four, in addition to the new triplets.

Abigail learns she is expecting three children

In an interview with Ghanaian journalist and founder of Kofi TV, Stephen Kofi Adoma, known professionally as Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Abigail disclosed that she discovered she was expecting three babies in the eighth month of her pregnancy.

Needy mom of triplets needs help to feed babies. Photo credit: Kofi TV.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The new mother claimed that because of financial limitations, she was unable to receive prenatal treatment at the hospital during the early stages of her pregnancy.

''I discovered I was expecting triplets between my pregnancy's eighth and ninth months. I didn't have money to go for checks,'' she said.

The rent for Abigail and her husband is due.

The mother of seven disclosed that they survive on the benevolence of neighbours after she gave birth.

''I sometimes wash without soap. Some neighbours support us with detergents and other valuable items to lessen my burden. But we need help.

Our rent is due, and the landlord is demanding payment for us to remain in the room,'' she lamented.

Abigail's interview shared on Kofi TV, emerged with MoMo contact (233 55124 8639) for people to support.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Abigail

Eli Ativor posted:

Bra Kofi, you're working for this country. Keep it up

Nana Kwame commented:

Thanks so much.

Nana Kwame said:

I can’t figure out KOFI TV quite right; please, is the number MTN or Vodafone.

Nana Kwame commented:

Most Relevant is selected so that some replies may have been filtered out.

Nana Adoma said:

Congrats, this is great, and I pray helpers locate you so you can take good care of them.

Adjoament posted.

This brings tears. Let's support.

Nana Tea helps needy BECE girl who gained admission into St Roses SHS

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant girl who gained admission into St Roses Senior High School but could not afford basic educational supplies due to financial constraints has received help.

The significant assistance came following an appeal for help by Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh