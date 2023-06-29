A video of 3 men showing off some nice dance moves on TikTok has sparked reactions online

The trio showed amazing dance moves as they hopped on to the trending Try Me dance challenge

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions with many saying the timing was wrong

Three young men have sent social media into a frenzy after they joined the Try Me dance challenge.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the trio standing at the frontage of a plush house, ready to prove that they are also good dancers.

Three young men join the Try Me dance challenge Photo credit:@sonofjesse/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Typical of formation dances, the three young men proved that they had been practising their moves ever since the song was released, as they showed some nice hand and leg moves with ease and energy.

The entertaining 16-second video saw the young men deliver one move after the other in sync with the mid-tempo tune.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 13,000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians remain divided over the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video remained divided in their opinions as some felt the timing of the dance challenge was not the best.

Veuye Penny asked:

I have a question...will it be bad if I dance along to this song?

EMPRESS commented:

Is too early for this challenge please

Nana Ama added:

Where aree my sark fans? Let's all gather here, we have meeting.

Missandra Morrison stated:

Which kind challenge bi this?

