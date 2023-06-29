A video shared by Afia Schwarzenegger on Instagram depicts a Ghanaian woman behaving strangely on the streets of Abu Dhabi

Speculation arises regarding the cause of her distress, with some suggesting mental instability and others mentioning intoxication

Concerned individuals call for her family to locate and assist her while the Ghanaian community rallies together in support of her well-being

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a video shared by controversial Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger on her verified Instagram handle, a Ghanaian woman exhibited, what many described as "strange" behaviour, on the streets of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The incident has sparked concerns among onlookers, with conflicting opinions on the cause of her distress.

While some individuals have attributed the woman's actions to potential mental instability, others have speculated that she may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Ghanaians raise concerns after seeing video of lady Photo credit: kofiasante1993

Source: TikTok

The video, originally from the TikTok user kofiasante1993, has prompted calls for the woman's family to locate her and provide the necessary support and assistance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The footage has also ignited a wave of empathy and compassion among social media users, who have expressed their desire for the woman to receive appropriate care and attention.

Reactions from Ghanaians to video of lady in Abu Dhabi

The Ghanaian community in UAE and internationally has joined forces to appeal for her family to step in and offer assistance during this troubling time. Check out some of their comments below:

baddie_hone said:

Dubai erh the living alone is frustrating may her family or friends locate her I will tell my story one day

nanashairstyles commented:

Please she is not mad,she got drank,I know her,she has being crying since this happened

Mirror stated:

Ooooh guys in albudabi please help her

See the video below:

Ghanaian man who moved to Turkey to seek greener pastures regrets decision

In other news, an immigrant from Ghana who went to Turkey for better opportunities has given the European nation bad scores and admitted that he intends to return home.

Gabriel Atobrah, a manufacturing worker in Turkey who has been there since 2018, told SVTV Africa on YouTube that his hopes for travelling to the nation were not satisfied.

Ghanaian man in Norway advises youth not to travel

Meanwhile, according to his Twitter bio, the young man from Ghana, who goes by the handle @uncleskinnyyyyy, currently resides in Norway.

In a recent tweet, he said that Ghanaian youngsters should concentrate on succeeding at home rather than focusing on travelling the world.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh