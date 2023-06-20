A bubbly white lady has put out an impressive performance by singing one of Kofi Kinaata's songs

In a video shared on Instagram, she sang the multiple award-winning singer's song titled Effiakuma Love

The footage, reposted by the Ghanaian singer, gathered comments from fans who praised the lady for her Twi speaking effort

A white lady has become an online sensation after award-winning Ghanaian singer Kofi Kinaata posted a video of her singing his hit song, Effiakuma Love.

She displayed an entertaining performance as she sang a passionate rendition of the song while drinking from a jug.

Obroni lady perfectly sings Kofi Kinaata's song word for word. Photo credit: kinaatagh.

Source: Instagram

Kofi Kinaata delights fans with the video

The footage seen by many Instagram followers of the singer showed the white woman singing in a kitchen.

The woman herself filmed the video as seen in the clip posted by Kofi Kinaata. From the singer to his fans, folks inundated the comment section with messages praising her performance.

Watch the video below:

Fans praise the white lady

Some fans who shared their thoughts under the post of the Ghanaian singer admitted they could not sing in Twi like the white lady.

Face_enhancers_gh posted:

Eissh, I can't even sing. I shy.

Blessedking_official commented:

The love is deep.

Ibrahimsidi406 reacted:

Kofi King, your song is great,"n" very good. May God bless you very much.

Blessed_botchwey posted:

Ntsi hen Fantse yi aa bi na bronyi yi )reka yi? Eei. What a brofolashious Fantse?

Candscehairgh said:

Seriously.

MaveBee replied:

Yes oo, I can't sing in Twi although I'm a Ghanaian. Ah.

