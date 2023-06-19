A diminutive lady with the Instagram name Fats Timbo has garnered attention with a TikTok dance video

She participated in Demzy BaYe's Yeshua dance challenge on her platform, where she flaunted her figure

Her footage, which received over 5,000 views and over 95 comments from netizens, had fans admiring her

Diminutive lady Fats Timbo has proudly celebrated her figure with videos of herself dancing in a casual outfit on her Instagram account.

The lady with a beautiful dark complexion performed to Demzy BaYe's Yeshua dance challenge on her platform, where she flaunted her figure.

Fats Timbo thrills fans with 'Yeshua' challenge. Photo credit: fatstimbo.

Source: Instagram

Fats Timbo dances with confidence

Per the BBC, Fats Timbo gained confidence through sharing comedy sketches and lifestyle postings on social media.

In the recent clip seen by YEN.com.gh, she videoed herself dancing in a casual outfit. She sang the song while dancing at one point, leaving admirers gushing over her. Many noticed that she was having fun in the video.

At the time of this publication, the video has received over 5,000 views and 95 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Fats Timbo

Many admire Fats Timbo in the comments area of her Instagram post. YEN.com.gh compiled some below:

Juiceyjiggy mentioned:

I love your energy.

Iqueenset commented:

Smooth.

Muzavazin posted:

How can I speak to you.

Odotsheaman reacted:

I’m just taking in tune now. Slaaaaps

Sarngieplum said:

You are a unique and positive role model. I love your energy!

Daddiessugar said:

Get it, gurl.

