Black Sherif held his maiden Ghanaian concert, Mozama Disco, on December 21 2022, and had a host of stars in attendance

Efia Odo was one of the notable public figures at the successful show, and she caused a stir with her antics

The pretty socialite danced in a tiny skirt, which sparked reactions on social media

Second Sermon hitmaker, Black Sherif, known originally as Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, had his maiden concert, Mozama Disco, on Wednesday, December 21, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The show was a successful one and highly patronised by Ghanaians. Many notable public figures and celebrities were at Mozama to support Black Sherif's first concert in Ghana.

Efia Odo was one of the notable celebrities who attended the concert. In a video, the beautiful socialite caught attention as she slayed in a tiny jeans skirt and a mini jacket.

Efia enjoyed herself at the concert as she jammed to some Highlife music which was played before Black Sherif took over the stage.

Videos of Efia's energetic dance moves circulated on social media and sparked interesting reactions from netizens.

Efia Odo Causes Stir

kuhaanews said:

Everywhere you go she Dey there hot mama.#Kuhaa

nana4realone commented:

The new version of, when mzbel was 16!!

maamekwa also said:

Wei nyinaaa y3 wiase af33fe die3

emmanuel481 also commented:

Nani so ay3 she more Ad3n

__brownup also said:

Woni kapr3 a ntwetwaso) aa na wob3t) will Jackie buy this ntwitwaso)? Akai

fingezrich spoke against peeps criticizing Efia

Chale you people you dey worry yourself ooo whatever you will say it wouldn’t change anything ,that’s her just admit it .

