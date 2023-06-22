A video of a young lady having a good time at her lover's workplace has warmed hearts online

The lady said she was not bothered that her boyfriend works as a mason and that love is all that matters

Netizens who saw the video were full of praise for the lady over her decision to stick with her lover

A fine Ghanaian lady has won the respect of many people online after she took to TikTok to flaunt her handsome boyfriend, who works as a mason.

The video that has since gone viral shows the young man plastering a house as his pretty girlfriend filmed the act.

Lady shows off her lover in TikTok video

As he worked, the lady remarked that she is proud of the work her boyfriend does for a living and happy to have him as her partner.

He then drew the attention of his guy to some negative comments by people who are trying to cause them to split.

"A man said that you are not my class, whereas one other person said that you are not handsome," the lady said.

The man, who was busy with work, told his girlfriend to tell such naysayers that choosing a love partner is not all about good looks.

The beautiful video at the time of writing this report has gathered over 3,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise the young lovers

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young lovers, with others urging them not to listen to naysayers.

userdeveermary65 stated:

never give up sis don't mine them kk

user4777382242796 replied:

class in physical beauty is useless.Don't disappoint him if you really love

sylvesterlook7k added:

The love is deep keep it up hun

