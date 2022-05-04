In a Twitter post, a man shared an experience with a lady he had encountered after they went out together

The man narrated how the lady tried to run him dry with the amount of food she ordered when they visited a restaurant.

The man shared his story which saw a lot of tweeps react over his experience with some sharing their own experiences.

A man has taken to Twitter to share his experience with a lady at a restaurant. According to the man, he met the lady at a club, and after having a nice time together, they exchanged contacts and started texting regularly.

He continued and said that the lady hit him up while he was at work stating that she wanted them to get lunch together, but he had to reschedule because he was busy, so they agreed on Dinner. He further narrated that they went to a restaurant of her choosing and this was where his troubles began.

Photo: Sad lady at restaurant. Source: LWA-Sharie Kennedy

Source: Getty Images

According to this man, the lady set the dinner in motion by ordering an appetizer of oysters worth around $40. He said the lady went on to order the most expensive food on the menu, of which she ordered two plates, and as if that was not enough, she ordered a bowl of Spanish rice, fish and shrimps.

The man said he only ordered shrimps and a modest drink. He went on to say that the lady couldn't finish the food, so she had to pack some for home. She later visited the washroom, and that was when the bill came. According to him he noticed the bill was $400 and asked the waiter for a split, paid $50, left for home and blocked her line.

His narration had all sorts of reactions to the post.

CEOluyinka clearly wasn't happy with the lady’s behavior and said:

They're quick to boast "if he can't afford me, he shouldn't take me out". Now SHE ASKED for a date, picked out the spot, and somehow that date became an opportunity to sample out the most expensive food and stock her fridge for the next week? Mcheeww I'd buy this dude a drink!

Verah95675265 was happy with the man’s reaction saying:

The way I love this reaction. I hardly go out on dates because I can't afford it lol. I stick to movies or ice cream something I can chest and go home...if he offers to cover the bill then wonderful, I save my 3 or 4k else I enjoy myself on a budget with company.

SirAdetunji1 also gave his two cents on the matter:

The unwritten rule when someone is hosting you is to order what you can expressly pay from your own pocket.. that way you don't go overboard

Source: YEN.com.gh