A video of a young Ghanaian man speaking to his ex-girlfriend on phone has got people talking

The young man was unhappy that his girlfriend had ended the relationship with him

Netizens who reacted to the video were stunned by his entitlement, with many urging him to get over it.

A young Ghanaian man has left many people in stitches after a video of him in a mobile phone conversation with his ex-girlfriend went viral.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok spotted the young man on a sofa questioning his ex-lover over why she broke up with him.

Young man laments to an ex-lover for jilting him Photo credit:@hagaramissah1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Looking visibly frustrated and upset, the young man said the decision of the lady to call it quit has severely impacted him, as he is unable to eat.

He also added that the lady's excuse of having a serious boyfriend when they met is also very disrespectful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The video, which was captioned "The beginning of broken heart" had gathered over 2000 likes and 130 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to video of the young man

Social media users who reacted to the video were surprised by how the man felt he was owed an explanation and sought to guilt-trap the lady.

Russel_D indicated:

this guy no be serious Obi dehye tes3 me

Gyles stated:

E don cast last last, now everybody go chop breakfast

D indicated

That’s why you have to stress the girl first and fix it later,

Losoe_ commented

The tin go am o, the “wow seriously” really enter

Boy breaks up with a lady for posting memes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian has opened up on the circumstances that led to her failed relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

The lady who was asked in an interview why she and her ex broke up said it was because she regularly posts memes on social media.

She said her ex-boyfriend was against the idea of her posting memes on social media with the excuse that it portrayed her as someone who was unserious.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh