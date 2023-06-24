Daddy Joe, the husband of social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur in a video flaunted his adorable twin daughters

In the video, the proud dad happily walked in between his adorable girls, holding them tightly as they happily jammed to King Promise's Terminator

The adorable video warmed the hearts of social media users who expressed admiration for the loving father

Daddy Joe, the loving husband of social media sensation Naana Donkor Arthur, recently captured the hearts of many as he proudly showcased his adorable twin daughters in a heartwarming video.

Ghanaian Dad and his twin daughters Photo Source: ndatwins

Source: TikTok

The simple yet heart-melting footage showcased the proud dad walking in between his lovely girls, tightly holding their tiny hands, as they joyfully danced to the infectious beats of King Promise's hit song, Terminator.

The video quickly gained traction on social media as users could not help but express their admiration for the doting father. Daddy Joe's genuine love and affection for his daughters shone through as he showered them with affection and shared in their happiness.

The video quickly went viral, garnering numerous likes, comments, and shares. Netizens praised Daddy Joe for being such an amazing father and setting a wonderful example for others.

Adorable father and daughter moment warms hearts

Nana wrote:

If all men are so committed to their children like this the world would a beautiful place

user9144429654295 reacted:

very very good family God bless you all family

Forbzilatu Soori said:

yes proud daddy congratulations to u both

abenabaeb commented:

Aww daddy joe with his two wife’s awww NDA family is blessed

kobe oheneba 7807 said:

Nice one there bro you have beautiful ladies God has really bless you and your beautiful wife

Naana Donkor Arthur chills with Ghanaian movie stars

In another story, Naana Donkor Arthur, a well-known Ghanaian personality residing in the US, was pleasantly surprised when she received a visit from movie stars such as Majid Michel and Roselyn Ngissah at her lovely home.

The excitement was evident on her face as she warmly welcomed her special guests, offering them food and extending her gracious hospitality.

Naana's followers were thrilled to witness the bond between her and the renowned movie stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh