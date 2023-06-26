Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea has thrilled fans with pictures from his first-ever trip to Dubai

He shared stunning photos of some exciting moments and the tasteful interior of his hotel room

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Nana Tea said he loved the experienced and is ready to explore the city

Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea, known in private life as James Annor Tetteh, has delighted fans with images from his first-ever trip to Dubai.

The social media star and philanthropist announced via Facebook that he had arrived safely in the United Arab Emirates city.

Nana Tea chills on his first trip to Dubai. Photo credit: Nana Tea.

Nana Tea expresses gratitude

He thanked his sponsor for financing the trip and credited the grace of God for the safe journey, proudly writing:

''What God cannot do does not exist. Abi chin before pleasure. God bless you, Prophet Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh, for this. The international door has just been unlocked. But I'm hurt I couldn't bring my goat along because of this. I will start the live video with my wife every minute," he posted on Facebook.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the social media influencer said he loves the experience.

''I landed safely, and I love the experience already. I've connected with some of the Ghanaians living and those who came for a visit.

''I tried eating the dishes here but could not fit in. They took me to some Ghanaian restaurants. They even have gob3 here,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

The social media star and twins' father said he would explore more in Dubai before he returns to Ghana.

Nänä Teä helps needy BECE girl

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a girl with a struggling single mother received GH¢2,000 from benefactors thanks to Ghanaian social media influencer and philanthropist Nänä Teä.

The social media star made the humanitarian act public via Facebook on Thursday. Nana Tea confidently claimed ''one Brown also sent me GH¢200 for a needy person. So, I added it to the GH¢1500''.

He shared heartwarming pictures and screenshots on his social media account.

