A girl with a single mom has received help from benefactors with the help of Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea

The social media star disclosed that the girl received GH¢1,700, and he added GH¢300 in a Facebook post on Thursday, March 2

Nana Tea shared photos and screenshots with his touching account of the humanitarian deed, which gained reactions

A girl with a struggling single mother has received GH¢2,000 from benefactors with the help of Ghanaian social media influencer Nänä Teä, born James Annor Tetteh.

Nänä Teä highlights donors

The social media star made the humanitarian act public via Facebook on Thursday, March 2.

''Moses Ayikwei Armah from the USA sent me GH¢1,500 after seeing what we did for the St Roses girl and wants me to use it for a different needy person.

''There's this girl around Kasoa who lost her dad, and her mom is of age. The girl is home. I spoke with the mom about this, and she has given up on her child's education because there's no help from anywhere,'' said Nana Tea on Facebook.

The social media influencer claimed ''one Mr Brown also sent me GH¢200gh for a needy person. So, I added it to the GH¢1500''.

''I also [added] GH¢300 to square it to GH¢2,000. I learned everything on her prospectus, plus chop money will amount to GH¢3000. So we gave 75% of the total cost ... the mom promised to do everything to take her to school by Monday,'' he added.

Nana Tea shared photos and screenshots with his social media account, which attracted reactions.

See the photos of the girl below:

How peeps reacted to Nänä Teä's account of humanitarian act

Nänä Teä helps needy BECE girl

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a gifted student who was accepted into St Roses Senior High School but could not purchase basic school materials owing to budgetary constraints received assistance.

Following a request for aid by Ghanaian social media influencer Nänä Teä, significant assistance was provided.

Nänä Teä said in a Facebook post that "after his Friday post, several kind individuals inboxed and sent MoMo and goods to support the girl''.

