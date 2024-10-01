One of the daughters of Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong has recounted how it felt to have breakfast with Beyonce's mum

Amanda Agyapong said she and Tina Knowles had a conversation over breakfast, including why Beyonce doesn't perform in Africa

Social media users who watched the video thronged to the comments section and shared varied opinions on what Agyapong stated

Amanda Agyapong, one of Kennedy Agyapong's daughters, has recounted her breakfast experience with Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles.

The daughter of the popular Ghanaian politician said she once had breakfast with the iconic American singer's mother in a hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter Amanda says she met Beyonce's mum in a hotel in Accra and asked to have breakfast with her. Photo credit: amanda_agy & mstinaknowles (Instagram) & @amandaagy (TikTok)

In a TikTok video, Amanda said she was coming home in the morning after chilling all night when she saw someone like Beyonce's mother in an unspecified hotel.

After confirming it was Tina Knowles, the politician's daughter quickly went home, showered, and dressed appropriately to have breakfast with the singer's mom.

She told the waitress to ask Madam Tina if she could join her table, to which she reportedly agreed.

Amanda Agyapong said having breakfast with Beyonce's mum was a great moment since they talked about several things and she was even introduced to a mentor at Google.

Netizens comment on Amanda meeting Tina Knowles

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Amanda's video about meeting Tina Knowles.

ALPHA_VERA said:

"Girl, you look like keke Palmer ❤️"

Michael Mary wrote:

"Please may I know Why she doesn’t perform in Africa?"

Ron said:

"There are levels to this chale. How I go meet Elon Musk for kantamanto?. 🤔"

Aanderson wrote:

"I can see Beyoncé showing Ms Tina this video, asking her so what did you say about be not performing in Africa? 😭"

_koriajee_ said:

"Love that for you !! I love how things randomly align that’s an amazing way how you meet your mentor"

Amanda Agyapong enrolls at University Of Pennsylvania

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amanda Agyapong had returned to the University of Pennsylvania to study.

Amanda is studying for a double Master's degree, an MBA, and an MA in International Studies.

She shared a video online to break the news to her followers, with many people congratulating her.

