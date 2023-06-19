Ghanaian social media star Nana Tea treated his birth father to his first flight ahead of Father's Day

The dad-son duo put up adorable moments onboard a flight bound for Kumasi in Ghana's Ashanti Region

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Nana Tea said he wanted to honour his father with the kind gesture

Ghanaian social media star Nana Tea, born James Annor Tetteh, treated his birth father to his first flight before Father's Day, which was observed by millions on Sunday, June 18.

The social media influencer, also renowned as a philanthropist, posted a YouTube video of how he surprised his father, who became emotional over the unexpected gesture.

Nana Tea joins his father on the flight

The two were onboard a Kumasi flight that headed to Ghana's Ashanti Region in the clip spotted by YEN.com.gh. When they arrived in Kumasi city, Nana Tea lavished his father to delicious Jollof rice and drinks.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh about the gesture to mark Father's Day, the social media star said he wanted to honour his dad.

''I wanted to make his day special. He's worked hard, and he deserves it. We arrived safely in Kumasi. That was his first plane trip, and he loved the experience.

''When we arrived in Kumasi, we visited interesting places and enjoyed meals together before resting. We got there on Friday, June 16, and returned on same day. He enjoyed it,'' Nana Tea told YEN.com.gh.

Nana Tea's YouTube video has received views and several comments from online users.

Watch the clip below:

Peeps hail Nana Tea

Many praised the social media star for putting a smile on his father's face.

Abena Akoma Asante posted:

Nana Tea, well done! God bless you! Father needs that their children will recognise them and honour them. Even the bad ones, when they have come to their senses, want the recognition too. Thank you, and God bless you!

Kwasi Nyarko commented:

Man must be really proud of his son! You're a legend, Nana.

RicaSar Gallery reacted:

I only got emotional watching this. God bless you, daddy, and God bless you, Nana Tea. ️

Hamza S Olatunde said:

God bless you, Naana, for making your dad's dream come through. Your kids will celebrate you more. Bless you.

May's Tasty Meals mentioned:

This is so beautiful and emotional. May God give him long life and bless you to fly him to America. I wish you could like it 10,000 times.

Dine with Sianorkie said:

Eng3 gbugbugbu kpakpa. This was is heartwarming Nana. God bless you both. He most definitely will be proud of you! Such a beautiful sight to behold! AYEEKOOOOO.

Olivia Akunnor posted:

Happy Father's Day to your dad. Long life and good health.

Leena Bada commented:

Happy Father's Day to you both.

Kwasi Nyarko posted:

Happy Father's Day to you two

Etwereso Hemaa gets new house

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that a physically challenged Ghanaian widow, identified only as Beatrice, received keys to her own house thanks to the philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The 38-year-old widow, who just lost his kid, gained notoriety after the benefactor shared her misery on social media.

Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa described the physically challenged woman's heartbreaking circumstances in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

