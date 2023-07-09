Ghanaian musician has thrown his weight behind Sarkodie for taking measures to save his marriage

The outspoken and fashionable male pundit added that Tracy Sarkcess deserves a genuine apology from her celebrity husband

Some social media users have commented on the video posted by UTV on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Mr Logic has revealed that Sarkodie did the right thing by taking his wife on a luxurious vacation to solve their marital issues.

Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess look madly in love. Photo credit: @motionhypeghana

In June 2023, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson published a memoir about her life, past relationships and the unforgettable termination of her pregnancy after she got pregnant by rapper Sarkodie.

Mr Logic explained on the United Showbiz program hosted by MzGee that the beautiful wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie deserves an apology even though the encounter between Sarkodie and Yvonne happened 13 years ago.

Amid the heat, you write a bible quotation about a false witness, and then there is pressure.

The vacation is to solve problems. I don’t know, but I am an experienced man. Whether on tour or not, they are having a vacation on a beach and restaurant. It’s a love affair.

In his right frame of mind, Sarkodie has done the right time. Tracy Sarkcess deserves an apology. Any people who say otherwise is a fool.

Someone can do something 20 years ago, but when his wife finds it can cause the marriage to fall apart.

Watch the video below;

