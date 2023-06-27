A video of a young lady using her legs as the hour and minute hands of a clock have gone viral, showcasing her remarkable flexibility and talent

With graceful movements, she traverses the entire clock face, touching each numeral with precision

Her awe-inspiring performance leaves viewers amazed and captivated by her extraordinary physical abilities

In a mesmerizing display of flexibility, a young lady has captivated the internet with her unique talent of using her legs as the hour and minute hands of a clock.

The viral video showcases her incredible dexterity as she gracefully moves her leg to simulate the passage of time, skillfully touching each numeral on the clock face.

With seamless precision, she effortlessly glides through all the numbers until reaching the end, leaving viewers amazed and enthralled.

Flexible lady does '360' clock movement with her legs Photo credit: @rosekamzy

Source: TikTok

This awe-inspiring demonstration of physical prowess has impressed many, as it portrays the extraordinary abilities and creativity that some individuals possess.

The video posted by @rosekamzy on TikTok appears to have left a lasting impression on those who witness her astonishing performance. Check out some comments netizens have been sharing below:

Nick Tor said:

Can I put you on my wall at the office I won't miss any appointment

super_navas mentioned:

who also watched more than enough....to get a better pause

Ernest moses Kellie indicated:

Thank God is not the entrance result to heaven so I'm safe

Onyinye Okeke stated:

Imagination wan wound me. For my mind i can do this na just blank wall i no get

Watch the video below:

Plus-size man with flexible body dances at wedding ceremony, people stop to watch in video

In a separate story, a plus-sized Ghanaian man named Kissiedu Kweku Dompe Hyde made the guests at a wedding scream at the top of their lungs while others froze in shock.

This came after the man, who was dancing with a pair of twins, another man, and himself, struck the dance floor with strong, energetic steps.

Curvy lady displays nice moves as she battles two students in a dance competition

In other news, the video of a stunning young woman dancing with several elementary school pupils has gained the admiration of internet users.

As she danced on the dance floor during an event her foundation hosted in collaboration with another NGO called OIM Ghana, the woman who was later identified as the Chief Executive Officer of the Edudzi Foundation USA, Brittany Sessoms, demonstrated that she is a skilled dancer.

Source: YEN.com.gh