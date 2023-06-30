Global site navigation

Video Of Grandma Doing Makeup And Chilling All By Herself In Public Goes Viral
Video Of Grandma Doing Makeup And Chilling All By Herself In Public Goes Viral

by  Ebenezer Agbey Quist
  • An aged woman was caught on video treating herself at a local pub, decorating her face and enjoying a drink
  • The heartwarming footage garnered significant attention from netizens who were touched by her self-care moment
  • The video serves as a reminder of the importance of taking time for oneself and finding joy in simple pleasures, regardless of age

A heartwarming and unexpected scene unfolded at a local pub when an elderly woman was spotted treating herself to a special moment.

Sitting comfortably on a plastic chair, the woman was captured on video meticulously decorating her face. After her creative session, she indulged in a sip of the drink in front of her, creating a charming and delightful sight.

The heartening video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing massive reactions from netizens worldwide.

Grandma takes herself out to enjoy in viral video Photo credit: asoebi_and_ankara_styles
Viewers were captivated by the woman's self-care moment and the joy she exuded in that simple act of pampering herself. This heartwarming display serves as a reminder that moments of self-indulgence and self-care are essential at any age.

The video resonated with many, inspiring them to step back from their busy lives and prioritize their well-being. Check out some of their comments below.

hoppychizzy said:

Enjoy grand MA, we only lived once

khhani__ indicated:

@leratokganyago another one for that last slide unless if I missed this one

fanny.chima commented:

I wanna grow old like her

Watch the video below:

Elderly GH woman boldly enjoys beer at funeral in video

Similarly, an old Ghanaian woman was caught on camera during what appeared to be a funeral, drinking beer and going about her business.

The older woman, dressed in a black and white kaba and top, appears to be having the time of her life in the video that received a lot of views on Maame Ephia Yeboa's Facebook page.

Video of elderly GH woman dancing with great energy at party stirs reactions

In another story, n elderly Ghanaian woman made the day of many after a video of her talented dance moves surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @pulseghana captured her at what appears to be a reception giving out various skilful dance moves amid a crowd.

