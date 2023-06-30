An aged woman was caught on video treating herself at a local pub, decorating her face and enjoying a drink

The heartwarming footage garnered significant attention from netizens who were touched by her self-care moment

The video serves as a reminder of the importance of taking time for oneself and finding joy in simple pleasures, regardless of age

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A heartwarming and unexpected scene unfolded at a local pub when an elderly woman was spotted treating herself to a special moment.

Sitting comfortably on a plastic chair, the woman was captured on video meticulously decorating her face. After her creative session, she indulged in a sip of the drink in front of her, creating a charming and delightful sight.

The heartening video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing massive reactions from netizens worldwide.

Grandma takes herself out to enjoy in viral video Photo credit: asoebi_and_ankara_styles

Source: Instagram

Viewers were captivated by the woman's self-care moment and the joy she exuded in that simple act of pampering herself. This heartwarming display serves as a reminder that moments of self-indulgence and self-care are essential at any age.

The video resonated with many, inspiring them to step back from their busy lives and prioritize their well-being. Check out some of their comments below.

hoppychizzy said:

Enjoy grand MA, we only lived once

khhani__ indicated:

@leratokganyago another one for that last slide unless if I missed this one

fanny.chima commented:

I wanna grow old like her

Watch the video below:

Elderly GH woman boldly enjoys beer at funeral in video

Similarly, an old Ghanaian woman was caught on camera during what appeared to be a funeral, drinking beer and going about her business.

The older woman, dressed in a black and white kaba and top, appears to be having the time of her life in the video that received a lot of views on Maame Ephia Yeboa's Facebook page.

Video of elderly GH woman dancing with great energy at party stirs reactions

In another story, n elderly Ghanaian woman made the day of many after a video of her talented dance moves surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @pulseghana captured her at what appears to be a reception giving out various skilful dance moves amid a crowd.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh