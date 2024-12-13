A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking on how she's relating with her neighbours after NDC won the elections has surfaced online

In the video, she noted that she has stopped her neighbours from fetching water at her end following the election outcome

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the post

An ardent supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken a drastic step to bar her NDC-affiliated neighbors from fetching water from her household tap.

The woman in a video said she made this decision shortly after the announcement of John Dramani Mahama's electoral win.

A Ghanaian woman is speaking on how she's handling her neighbours after Mahama won. Image source: Fredapokuaa

According to local residents, the woman had previously allowed neighbors, regardless of political affiliation, to fetch water from her compound, especially during frequent water shortages.

However, the NDC's victory seemed to have changed her stance. According to her, right after the John Dramani Mahama won the elections, her neighbours started teasing her over the NPP's defeat.

Annoyed by their actions, she's decided to bar them from fetching water in her house, which is the only source of water for most residents in the area.

She asked them to go and tell John Mahama to provide them with water.

