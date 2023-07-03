A lovely couple marked the one-year birthday of their triplets with a celebration attended by relatives and loved ones

The pair donned more than one ensemble for the birthday of the babies in videos posted on Instagram

Scores of people reacted to the clips, which received many views and tons of comments from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A beautiful couple celebrated their triplets at a birthday party attended by family and loved ones as the three boys born on the same day clocked one year old.

In adorable videos spotted by YEN.com.gh, the duo can be seen holding the kids in their arms.

Couple celebrates triplets as adorable 3 babies turn 1. Photo credit: the_bigpicture_events.gh.

Source: Instagram

The couple and triplets look

While the babies wore coordinating outfits, the couple marked the occasion in different ensembles. The mum of the triplets adorned a gold dress, and the father rocked an African attire.

The pair later appeared in another outfit for the birthday of their triplets in the clips posted to the_bigpicture_events.gh.

''When God fills your heart with JOY! Our Three kings turned one. We are humbled to be part of this beautiful journey,'' one of the captions read.

Since surfacing on Instagram, people have been gushing over the cute babies. One person tapped into the couple's blessing.

Watch one of the videos below:

Reactions to the video of the couple

Folks posted uplifting compliments.

Ewuraba_chris commented:

Nice one .

Yegoannan posted:

Beautiful.

AdwoaLove said:

I tap into this blessing.

Mum of triplets shares video of luxury Mercedes-Benz push gift

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Instagram user Cynthia Roland recently showed off the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE model she received as a push gift from her doting husband.

Push presents are typically given to a mum immediately before or after her child's delivery as a token of appreciation from her significant partner or family.

Roland took to social media to share a video of the lavish present she received from her husband. The new mother, who recently welcomed triplets, was overwhelmed with excitement.

Despite's friend shows off luxury vintage car

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Nana Sarfo showed off his opulent lifestyle as he flaunted his vintage luxury car in a video that has garnered reactions from online users.

The East Legon Executive Club member was spotted when he arrived at the grand opening of his new shop at East Legon in Accra.

The businessman spotted an all-white outfit with a gold-themed design for the occasion in the footage posted to Instagram by blogger Zionfelixdotcom.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh