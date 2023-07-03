News about the passing of James Lutteodt has left many people in a state of grief

The NSMQ in reacting to the news paid a glowing tribute to the late University of Ghana student

Netizens who reacted to the post expressed sorrow about the passing of the intelligent young man

The National Science & Maths Quiz(NSMQ) has paid glowing tribute in memory of the late James Lutterodt who death ws reported on Monday July 3 2022.

James represented Keta Senior High Technical School at the National Science & Maths Quiz in 2021 where he helped his school reached the finals of the competition.

NSMQ mourns over death of James Lutterodt Photo credit: @GTV Ghana/Facebook

The NSMQ in a post on Facebook expressed sadness at the demise of the young prodigy.

They eulogized the late Univesity of Ghana student for making his school land his region proud.

They expressed their sincere condolences with the bereaved family in the time of grief.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Lutterodt. As a member of the history-making #NSMQ2021 Keta SHTS team, he made his school and region proud as the first school from the Volta Region at the NSMQ Final.Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace." the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had gathered over 3000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians mourn the passing of James Luttterodt

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video expressed sorrow about the passing of James Lutterodt

Benjamen Gokah stated:

James was a very good, respectful and obedient student, I remembered teaching him at ketasco during my internship days (2019) . After two years , the young man represented our school at national level (nsmq) . The only thing I can say at this time of the night is rest well . Ketasco and nsmq will always remember for choosing education . We love you .

Damasus Derzu stated:

So sad to have lost such a gem this early. May his family be consoled. Rest in perfect peace.

Ampomah Asuako added:

Ooooh. May he rest in Perfect peace. I loved him but that's life death is inevitable. May he rest in peace once again

