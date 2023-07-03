James Lutterodt, a young student from Ketasco who led his school to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz in 2021, has tragically passed away

Sources close to his family have confirmed that he died while studying Computer Science at the University of Ghana

James was known for his intelligence and dedication, and the Ghanaian community deeply mourns his loss

Tragic news has struck the Ghanaian community as James Lutterodt, a bright young student from Ketasco, has passed away.

In 2021, he led his school to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz, marking a historic achievement. Sources close to his family have confirmed heartbreaking news to YEN.com.gh.

Reports suggest that James died due to food poisoning while he was studying for a BSc in Computer Science at the University of Ghana. This unfortunate incident has left everyone in shock and sadness.

James Lutterodt, one of the trio who helped Ketasco reach finals at NSMQ

James was known for his intelligence and dedication to his studies. He was a shining star among his peers and a source of inspiration for many.

According to popular newsagent @sikaofficial1, he has received information that suggests that James had plans to pursue further studies abroad.

The general public has been sharing their heartbreaking comments after hearing of the sad incident.

@OforiSteven5 said:

I now understand ,why,people travel without letting their friends and family know about it.

@AnsahMullings commented:

When they were helping the girl they forgot about him and didn’t give him the necessary help now see him it was evident the girl mostly tapped from him

