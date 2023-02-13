Ningwei Leonard Lanyeli suffers from bipolar disorder, and Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has ordered that he be sent to South Africa for treatment

It follows the revelation that Lanyeli had to postpone his studies at the KNUST to seek medical attention as his bipolar disorder worsened

Lanyeli is a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant who obtained 5As in the 2007 WASSCE

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has instructed that Ningwei Leonard Lanyeli, a brilliant student suffering from bipolar, be flown to South Africa for treatment.

Financial limitations forced Lanyeli to abandon her childhood dream of becoming a doctor. His bipolar disorder worsened, forcing him to postpone finishing his optometry degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Ibrahim Maham offers to fund Lanyeli's remaining university education

After hearing about the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) genius's plight, Mahama's aide revealed that the businessman had offered to fund Lanyeli's remaining university education and additional studies abroad.

Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment

Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ star to SA for treatment

In a subsequent post, Mahama's aide Rafik Mahama disclosed that Lanyeli had arrived in Accra from Jirapa to be processed for his trip to South Africa to receive treatment.

"Upon the request of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, Leonard arrived in Accra yesterday from Jirapa. He's taking a rest and going through a procedure at a medical facility in East Legon.

"Mr. Ibrahim Mahama instructed we process Leonard for South Africa. Arrangements have been made in South Africa for him to receive special care and treatment. Processes have started for him to be flown to South Africa," he .

Rafik Mahama added, "that'll be done as soon as the documentation is done in a few days".

Background of Ningwei Leonard Lanyeli's story

Ningwie Leonard Lanyeli, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder 2 while pursuing his degree at KNUST.

The 33-year-old graduated from St. Xavier Seminary Senior High School and Ganaa Memorial Junior High School with an overall grade point average of 8.

His childhood ambition, however, was dashed after senior high school when he dropped out of school.

"I had an aggregate 8 in both my junior high and secondary education. I sometimes get disappointed because I have done it all, and nothing came out," Leonard told JoyNews.

