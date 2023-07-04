Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) alumna Dr Enam Patricia Dzefi (MD) has popped up in stunning photos

The former KNUST student is said to have represented her alma mater at the National Science and Maths Quiz in 2015

Since surfacing on the Facebook account of Ketasco, scores of online users have praised her accomplishment

Dr Enam Patricia Dzefi (MD), a former Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) student who is said to have represented the school in the 2015 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has surfaced with beautiful images.

The NSMQ is Ghana's longest-running independent television production, which is highly regarded not only by its primary target group, which is senior high school students, but also by parents and notably, previous students, who take great satisfaction in their schools' achievement on the programme.

Former KNUST student

Dr Dzefi (MD) represented her alma mater in the 2015 contest before she completed school. Her LinkedIn account suggests that she is a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology alumna.

The beautiful photos of Dr Dzefi, posted to Facebook by Keta Senior High Technical School-Ketasco, garnered a lot of compliments.

See the images below:

Peeps post uplifting comments

Many congratulated Dr Enam Patricia Dzefi in the comments area.

Young Celeb posted:

Go higher.

Felix Atsu Soglo said:

Congratulations.

Solomon Annor Tettey

Favourite Dr.

Phrenq PreachaBoi commented:

Congratulations.

Precious Tome reacted:

Life is not simple.

