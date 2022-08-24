Ketasco's NSMQ history-maker, Francisca Lamini has recounted how she developed interest for NSMQ

She revealed in her appreciation letter that it all began long before she entered high school

According to her, she was getting answers right while solving questions back then, which motivated her to study hard in high school

Francisca Lamini, the famous star from the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz who represented Keta Senior High Technical School and made history has made an interesting revelation.

In a "Thank You" letter she wrote to appreciate everyone who helped her to attain the current pedestal of studying at Harvard University, the young man mentioned that she started preparing for the famous NSMQ long before high school.

According to her, she was amazed there were questions she was able to answer correctly back then, which boosted her courage to learn and be on the stage one day.

Francisca Lamini the Ketasco NSMQ star Photo credit: @nsmq_ghana

What NSMQ star Francisca Lamini said

In Francisca Lamini's own words,

I was watching one of the contests and I was very amazed that I answered a mathematics question correctly. Due to this excitement, I developed some positive energy that if I could answer a question correctly even though I’m not in high school, I can do well if I study very hard in high school and contest for my school. I worked very hard towards this when I was in school and got selected for the KETASCO national science and math quiz team.

Francisca Lamini at Harvard College

As YEN.com.gh recently reported, Keta 2021 NSMQ female contestant Fransisca Lamini has recently got many reacting massively online after a photo of her at Harvard College surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of Ghanaian digital marketer Edward Asare had the brilliant young girl standing in front of a banner with Harvard College inscribed. She had a beaming smile and seemed prepared for the journey ahead.

The post was shared with the caption;

"NSMQ star @FranciscaLamini starts school at Harvard College. Keep rising Francisca. The future is exciting"

