Ghanaian Actor Sumsum Ahuofe Flaunts Beautiful Mother In Latest Photo
- Sumsum Ahuofe, in a new photo he shared on his TikTok page, proudly flaunted his mother, and many Ghanaians were in awe of their striking resemblance
- In the photo, the mother and son both rocked beautiful white outfits while Sumsum stood behind her as they posed for the camera
- In the comments section of his post, many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for Sumsum and admired how much they looked like each other
Popular Ghanaian Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahuofe has shared a new photo on his TikTok page flaunting his beautiful mother, and many Ghanaians were astounded by their striking resemblance.
In the photo, Sumsum Ahuofe and his mother were dressed in matching white outfits, with the actor standing behind her while she was seated comfortably in a chair and posed for the camera. The image quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the striking resemblance.
Many Ghanaians took to the post's comments section to express their admiration for the pair. Some noted how much Sumsum and his mother looked alike, while others admired the beautiful moment they shared.
Sumsum and mother spark reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
@State🦋Queen❤️ said:
"Ei you look like your mum too much huh you have cheat your dad eeei."
ODO KWANSIMAH reacted:
"Beautiful mama and handsome son."
George Normal said:
"This is beautiful 🤗 indeed everyone is unique."
abigailattuadubea reacted:
"Wow mum's photocopy but seriously I am proud of you. You've been acting since childhood, much love my guy."
Mr Prexident said:
"Crab doesn’t born bird."
KELVINWIS/ONE/GIRL IS ENOUGH reacted:
"My favorite man Sumsum."
🇺🇸LION CORNER STONE reacted:
"❤️Live long mama."
unruly Sparta commented:
"Sumsumphobia is the group of Sumsums."
