The resurfacing of James Lutterodt's old NSMQ videos following news of his unfortunate demise while studying at the University of Ghana has caused a deep sense of loss

Lutterodt's remarkable intellect and passion for knowledge were evident in his captivating performance during the quiz

His untimely death has left a void, warranting a remark that "an entire library has been burnt down"

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a heartbreaking turn of events, many videos of James Lutterodt during his participation in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) in 2021 has stirred emotions nationwide.

Tragically, news of Lutterodt's untimely demise while pursuing his BSc in Computer Science at the University of Ghana has only added to the profound sense of loss.

Lutterodt, a brilliant and charismatic contestant representing Ketasco, showcased his exceptional intellect and passion for knowledge, especially during the Round 5 of the NSMQ.

James Lutterodt's performance at the 2021 NSMQ Photo credit: nsmqghana

Source: Youtube

His enthusiasm and astute problem-solving abilities captivated the NSMQ audience, particularly fans of Ketasco, who were screaming at the top of their voices in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After watching the video posted by Qwameonpoin0, the observer aptly remarked, "An entire library has been burnt down," acknowledging the immense potential lost with Lutterodt's passing.

Many people have expressed grief at James Lutterodt's death

Check out what other netizens have been saying below:

Jñr x-ray said:

A whole library is burnt down...REST IN PEACE BRO

mercytamekloe commented:

May you never rest until you deal with those that have a hand in your death

evamensah80 indicated:

Oh cold world

Maxwell Maximize@Maxy stated:

May he rest in peace

Watch James Lutterodt's performance below:

Childhood friend of James Lutterodt speaks about him

In another story, James Lutterodt's boyhood friend Ali Abdul Aziz has expressed sorrow over the death of the University of Ghana student.

Ali Abdul Aziz, a resident of Ashaiman Bethlehem where James also lived, claimed the news of his friend's passing had really hit him hard in a video that YEN.com.gh spotted on the Facebook page of Asaase Radio.

Anglican SHS trashes Prempeh College to win NSMQ Ashanti Regional championship

In other news, the Ashanti Regional competition of the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) in 2023 has declared Anglican Senior High School as its winner.

Anglican SHS fought against SIMMS SHS and Prempeh College in the regional final of the competition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh