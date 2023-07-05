Handlers of James Lutterodt's Instagram account have uploaded a new photo on his page

The photo, which was taken in UAE, showed the late University of Ghana student posing for the camera in front of the Dubai Mall

The photo was also accompanied by a caption that sought to calm down mourners

The latest turn of events regarding the passing of James Lutterrodt has revealed that handlers of the 2021 National Science And Maths Quiz star have uploaded a new photo on his Instagram page.

News of the 19-year-old's demise on July 3rd 2023, has sent shockwaves through the NSMQ community.

A new photo pops up on James Lutterodt's Instagram page

As messages of condolence continue to troop in for the bereaved family, a photo of the late University of Ghana was shared on his Instagram stories.

The photo taken in the United Arab Emirates showed James standing in front of the Dubai Mall, looking calm and cheerful.

The photo, which elicits an instant emotional reaction, was captioned "At rest" and accompanied by a crying emoji.

The family of James Lutterodt are yet to communicate any official date regarding the burial of their beloved son.

Dad of James Lutterodt speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the father of James Lutterdot has come forward to clarify misinformation regarding a viral video.

Mr Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt said that the viral video, which showed someone vomiting blood, did not feature his son.

Instead, he clarified that his son struggled with breathing difficulties.

"As a father, it hasn’t been easy. I noticed something was wrong with him when he came on vacation in April [2023]. I promptly started attending to his health concerns and we conducted numerous tests to determine the cause of his illness until he passed away yesterday morning," Mr. Lutterodt told Citi News.

Mahama mourns James Lutterdot

Also, former president John Dramani Mahama has sympathized with the family of James Lutterodt, a bright former student of Ketasco, who died under bizarre circumstances on Monday, July 3, 2023.

In a tribute posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Mahama said he will always fondly recall the impressive performance of James and his colleagues in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

